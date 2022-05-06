Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 10,895 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $6,603,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.