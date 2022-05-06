Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.