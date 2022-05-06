Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

