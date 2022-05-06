Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

