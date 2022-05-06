Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $307,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Netflix by 553.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,869,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $188.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.90. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.60 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

