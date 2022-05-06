Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,886 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Romeo Power worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $1.14 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Romeo Power ( NYSE:RMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Romeo Power had a net margin of 35.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million.

RMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock worth $7,196,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

