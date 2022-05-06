Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Aemetis worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aemetis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aemetis by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 226,084 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

