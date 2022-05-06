Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after acquiring an additional 840,902 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after acquiring an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,730,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

