Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 310.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,297 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 443,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after buying an additional 237,918 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

CDE opened at $3.87 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

