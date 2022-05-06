Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:GPN opened at $125.89 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.