Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.