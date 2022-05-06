Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.