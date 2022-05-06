Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.