Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

AYX opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alteryx by 798.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

