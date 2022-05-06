Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

