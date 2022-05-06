ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 580,779 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

