Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amarin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amarin by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Amarin by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.