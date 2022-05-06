Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,223,123 shares.The stock last traded at $1.28 and had previously closed at $1.35.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $533.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,046 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

