Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,263,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,240,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ambev by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ambev by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ambev by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 538,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

