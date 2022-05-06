Ambrosus Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $317,605.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded down 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,559,698 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.