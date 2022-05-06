AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
AMCX stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 811,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
