AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 811,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

