Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE opened at $93.25 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

