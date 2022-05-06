American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $340,047.18 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.