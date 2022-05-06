American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,870 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $149,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. 386,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,771. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

