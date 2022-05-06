American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 8.56 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 84.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,642,000 after buying an additional 111,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

