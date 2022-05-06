American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Increases Dividend to $8.56 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 8.56 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 84.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE:AFG opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

