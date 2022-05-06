American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.50 EPS.
AFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.65. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $152.29.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About American Financial Group (Get Rating)
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
