American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.50 EPS.
AFG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
American Financial Group Company Profile
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
