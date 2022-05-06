American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.50 EPS.

AFG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.