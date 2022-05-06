Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $338.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $266.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,410. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.69. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

