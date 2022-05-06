AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $917.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

