AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of POWW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. AMMO has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of -0.20.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Research analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,696,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,046,000 after acquiring an additional 296,112 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMMO by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,996,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMMO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AMMO by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

