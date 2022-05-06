AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AMN traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.36. 1,139,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,649. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
