Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.41-0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $229-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.04 million.Amplitude also updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.12-0.11) EPS.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Amplitude alerts:

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.82. 1,227,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.