Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

