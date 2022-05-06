Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 114,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 766,541 shares.The stock last traded at $15.86 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

