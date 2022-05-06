Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the lowest is $64.20 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $287.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $313.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $332.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $23.47. 1,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $887.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

