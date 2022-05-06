Analysts Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

CMPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 11,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,463. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,125,640 shares in the company, valued at $32,444,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 27,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $287,470.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,060,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,799,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 799,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,251. 62.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.