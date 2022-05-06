Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.23 Million

Analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) to report sales of $765.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $922.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $549.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE MUR traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

