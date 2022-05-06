Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. NIKE reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NYSE NKE traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.69. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

