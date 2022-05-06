Analysts Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 182,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,580. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

