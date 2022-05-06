Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $2.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Camping World posted earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 105.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,541. Camping World has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Camping World by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

