Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.94 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.06 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.61. 17,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,480. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

