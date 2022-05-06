Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.07. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $129.87. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

