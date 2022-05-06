Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 6th (AHEXY, ANNSF, ARGX, BCE, BESIY, BMWYY, BNDSF, BTDPY, BUD, BVRDF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 6th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 38 to CHF 35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00).

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$71.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €97.00 ($102.11) to €88.00 ($92.63). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00).

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05).

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63).

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37).

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.00 ($11.58).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($18.95) to €15.70 ($16.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 370.00 to 295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $208.00.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 8,895 ($111.12).

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,159 ($14.48) to GBX 1,194 ($14.92).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,100 ($26.23).

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37).

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98).

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €17.60 ($18.53) to €16.90 ($17.79). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25).

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.75 to C$40.25.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.50 to C$23.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26). Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.00 ($62.11). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €68.00 ($71.58) to €50.00 ($52.63).

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 305 ($3.81).

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,072 ($25.88).

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.00 ($61.05). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €68.50 ($72.11) to €67.00 ($70.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58).

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 90 to CHF 94.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.60 ($15.37) to €15.10 ($15.89). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.00 ($10.53).

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,450 ($30.61) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86).

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$67.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $139.00 to $143.00.

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84).

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99).

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.87).

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($34.74) to €30.00 ($31.58).

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $16.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $13.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89).

