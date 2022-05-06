Analysts Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $8.58

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 2,121,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,169. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.62 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

