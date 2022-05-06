Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $196.47

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

