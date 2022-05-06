Analysts Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $8.38

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

CASA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Casa Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casa Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.