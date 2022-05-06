Analysts Set Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Target Price at $14.55

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several research firms have commented on ECVT. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 477,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

