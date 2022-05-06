Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $31.88

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 104,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

