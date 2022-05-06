Analysts Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) PT at €105.43

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €106.25 ($111.84).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of Krones stock traded down €0.40 ($0.42) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €73.80 ($77.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.79. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a one year high of €99.60 ($104.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.