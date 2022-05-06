Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Target Price at $101.60

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

KRYS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRYS traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 198,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,522. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.